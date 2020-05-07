Listen Live Sports

Indianapolis police officer fatally strikes pregnant woman

May 7, 2020 1:40 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer on his way to work struck and killed a pregnant woman who was walking on an expressway ramp, police said Thursday.

Officer Jonathon Henderson, a 22-year veteran, struck the woman about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp to Interstate 465 on the city’s southwest side, police said.

Police said Henderson requested help and performed first aid on the woman, who the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified as 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her fetus also did not survive.

Henderson submitted to a blood draw but investigators do not believe driver impairment was a factor in the accident, police said.

Earlier Wednesday in Indianapolis, a police officer fatally shot a black man following a pursuit was apparently captured in part on Facebook Live video. And early Thursday, Indianapolis police fatally shot another man while investigating a burglary in-progress at an apartment complex.

