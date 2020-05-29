India’s economic growth dips during coronavirus pandemic

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 4.2% in the fiscal year that ended in March, down from 6.1% the previous year, the government said Friday, and is likely to contract this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growth dipped to 3.1% in January-March, the last quarter of the fiscal year, as the country began feeling the impact of the pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said.

It said in a statement that the estimate may be revised as more data is gathered from businesses impacted by a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 that is currently scheduled to end on Sunday. The government has not yet said whether it will be extended.

Last week, India’s central bank cut its key interest rate to 4% in an attempt to counter the blow to the economy from the pandemic and the lockdown meant to contain it.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das forecast that the economy will contract in fiscal 2020-21. He did not give a specific figure. Some private economists expect it to contract by as much as 5%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government recently announced a 20 trillion rupee ($266 billion) package to support the economy. Millions of workers have fled cities after losing their jobs when authorities imposed the lockdown.

