Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Japan OK’s funds for $1.1 T stimulus to fight pandemic woes

May 27, 2020 7:26 am
 
1 min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approved a proposed 32 trillion-yen ($296 billion) supplementary budget Wednesday to help fund $1.1 trillion in measures to cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra funding under consideration includes support for small businesses, funding for improved medical systems and subsidies for local governments. The budget also will pay for measures to help prepare for possible future waves of infections.

Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, slipped into recession in the last quarter and was already slowing before the pandemic hit thanks to weakening global demand and consumer spending.

The combined stimulus enacted so far amounts to a total of more than 230 trillion yen ($2.1 trillion), or about 40% of Japan’s economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of officials on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I will defend the Japanese economy at any cost against this once-in-a-century crisis,” Abe said.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

A pandemic state of emergency still in effect for Tokyo and several other areas ended Tuesday as the government began trying to get back to business.

The government only imposed voluntary requests for people stay home, but the precautions hit consumer spending and other business activity. The virtual shutdown of tourism has also taken a huge toll, while the global economic fallout from the pandemic is hammering businesses everywhere.

Japanese are still being asked to take care to avoid spreading the coronavirus, which has infected more than 16,650 people in Japan and killed 858.

The finance minister, Taro Aso, said quick action was needed, noting that it would likely take a long time for things to get back to normal.

“Under such conditions, we need to firmly protect businesses that are continuing to operate, and employment, and to be fully prepared for any so-called ‘second wave,’” he said.

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system