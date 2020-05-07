Listen Live Sports

July 12 is possible date for Poland’s postponed election

May 7, 2020 4:39 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman for Poland’s ruling party said Thursday that July 12 is a potential new date for the presidential election that will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.

The ruling conservative coalition decided to postpone the election late Wednesday as the coronavirus national lockdown disturbed the preparations while political infighting added to the confusion. No new date was set.

Under the current plan, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce Sunday’s vote void and thus pave way for a new election.

Ruling Law and Justice party spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said that July 12 is seen as the possible new date, falling before President Andrzej Duda’s 5-year term expires Aug. 6.

The vote would be by mail, out of concern for voters’ health amid the pandemic.

Law and Justice is backing Duda’s reelection bid and he is leading opinion polls, well ahead of nine other candidates.

