Man killed after grazing deputy in Louisiana after a chase

May 17, 2020 6:24 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man who fired on officers in Louisiana who were trying to stop him after he appeared to fall asleep at the wheel Sunday was killed in a confrontation with more officers hours later, authorities said.

One East Baton Rouge deputy was grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital and released, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

A deputy saw the man dozing off as he was driving around 7:30 a.m. and pulled him over, Gautreaux said.

But when the deputy got out of his vehicle, the man drove away and led officers on a slow speed chase, later crashing his vehicle and firing at the deputy chasing him and another officer nearby, Gautreaux said at a news conference.

More officers tracked down the man in the woods and Gautreaux said there was an “armed confrontation” that ended with the man’s death.

Gautreaux refused to release the suspect’s name or the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

The man did have an extensive criminal record, Gautreaux said.

