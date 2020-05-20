Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Merkel: “Intensive” talks over possible rescue for Lufthansa

May 20, 2020 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that her government is in “intensive talks” with Lufthansa and the European Commission over a potential bailout for the airline, whose business has dwindled due to the virus outbreak.

Merkel said that an agreement could come “shortly,” but added that any deal “has to be completed.”

The dpa news agency reported that Lufthansa shares rose in after-hours trading on the back of a media report that a deal had been reached, but the government and the company would not comment.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler AFB

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system