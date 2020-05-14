Police: Man killed 1, wounded 4 as they repossessed truck

VANCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who fatally shot one person and wounded four others as they tried to repossess a vehicle has been charged with murder and assault, police said.

Michael Justice, 47, was charged Wednesday with killing Bryan Biggs, 37, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, and wounding the others during a dispute that broke out at a Lewis County home as the group was repossessing a 2004 Chevy Silverado, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. Troopers at the Morehead post said they responded around 12:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting.

Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell, and Bonnie Dalton were taken to area hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. Kari Biggs was shot, but refused treatment. Everyone wounded was from West Portsmouth, Ohio, police said.

Justice was being held in the Lewis County Detention Center without bond, according to online jail records. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.