Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Polish ruling party chief wants presidential vote by June 28

May 27, 2020 11:36 am
 
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s most powerful politician, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Wednesday the country’s postponed presidential election must be held no later than June 28 to be in line with the national constitution.

Originally scheduled for May 10, the vote was postponed without a new date being set amid questions on whether it could be properly conducted during the pandemic.

Kaczynski was reacting to a proposal by the left-wing opposition for a vote in August, after incumbent President Andrzej Duda’s term expires. Duda is seeking reelection, with the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party’s backing.

Kaczynski said the government will use all available measures to prevent a postponement past June 28. He said it was the last possible date for the election under the constitution that gives time for all necessary procedures to be met and allows the elected president to be sworn in by Aug. 6, when Duda’s term expires.

Advertisement

At stake in the elections is whether an opposition candidate can stand a chance of defeating Duda and chipping at the conservative ruling bloc.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Blue Ridge makes first port visit in over 70 days

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system