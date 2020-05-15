Listen Live Sports

Rescuers checking collapsed building in Polish mining region

May 15, 2020 4:02 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland’s southern coal mining region say rescuers helped by sniffer dogs and drones are looking for any people who might have been inside a disused building parts of which collapsed Friday.

A wall and some floors of the multi-storey building belonging to a mining-related company in Myslowice collapsed around 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT), city authorities said. It was unclear what had caused the collapse.

A spokeswoman for Myslowice Town Hall, Natalia Wypior, said no traces of people have been found in the rubble, but the search will continue as the building, which she said was disused, will be gradually taken to pieces.

