Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Serbian police separate pro-government, opposition rallies

May 11, 2020 4:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s special police deployed on Monday to keep apart supporters of the populist government and the opposition, who were holding separate rallies in Belgrade amid heightened political tensions ahead of next month’s parliamentary election.

Over a thousand pro-government demonstrators and few hundred opposition supporters attended the rallies outside parliament.

Many participants were wearing face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, but nevertheless crowded quite close together despite social distancing rules. No incidents were reported between participants in the rival rallies.

Some opposition groups in Serbia have announced a boycott of the forthcoming vote, saying it will not be free and fair because of President Aleksandar Vucic’s control over the mainstream media and lack of space for critical voices.

Advertisement

Vucic’s supporters dispersed after he urged them in a televised address to do so. Vucic dismissed opposition calls for postponement of the election, saying the vote was already being held later than expected because of the pandemic.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Tensions in Serbia have mounted after authorities imposed a state of emergency during the virus outbreak. Critics argue Vucic used the measures to tighten his grip on power, which he has denied.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, though Vucic has strengthened relations with Russia and China. Serbia has partially eased the coronavirus restrictions following a drop in reported cases.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1973: Judge cites government misconduct in Pentagon Papers trial