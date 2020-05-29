Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Somalia says 8 ‘very young’ aid workers abducted, killed

May 29, 2020 9:15 am
 
< a min read
      

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Somalia’s government says eight “very young” aid workers have been abducted and killed by an armed group outside the capital, Mogadishu.

A statement Friday by the minister of humanitarian affairs, Hamza Said Hamza, condemned the “brutal execution” in Balcad District, adding that attacks against humanitarians jeopardize access to badly needed aid especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The armed group was not identified. Somalia remains under threat from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which has been hostile to aid workers.

The attack occurred at a health facility run by a local NGO, the Zamzam Foundation. The foundation in a statement said the workers were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday afternoon and their bodies were found Thursday.

Advertisement

“We ask Allah to elevate their status to the highest levels of heaven,” the statement said.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

The World Health Organization’s office in Somalia condemned the “barbaric and heinous” attack.

Somalia remains one of the most dangerous places in the world for aid workers.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system