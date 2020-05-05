Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Sudan appoints its first ambassador to the US in 25 years

May 5, 2020 11:16 am
 
1 min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Foreign Ministry announced that it appointed the country’s first envoy to the U.S. in more than a quarter century, a step toward normalizing relations after the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir last year.

The ministry said late Monday the U.S. administration approved the appointment of veteran diplomat Noureldin Sati to serve as Sudan’s ambassador to Washington.

The two countries had for more than 25 years appointed only charges d’affaires, a diplomatic rank lower than ambassador, to run their missions in Washington and Khartoum, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department.

Advertisement

The U.S. named Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 and the designation stuck throughout al-Bashir’s rule. The U.S. began a formal process to de-list Sudan in January 2017, but this was put on hold when Sudan’s mass protests erupted late in 2018. The uprising toppled al-Bashir and eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said in December the two countries would exchange ambassadors without putting a time frame on the nominations. The U.S. ambassador to Sudan would be nominated by President Donald Trump and needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. Mark Esper participates in virtual conversation

Today in History

1961: Alan Shepard becomes first American in space