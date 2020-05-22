Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands on bicycles protest against government in Slovenia

May 22, 2020 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Thousands of Slovenians on bicycles staged a new protest Friday against the center-right government, continuing weekly protests that started at the height of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The demonstrations started last month following reports of alleged political pressure in the procurement of protective gear during the pandemic.

Chanting ‘thieves,’ protesters rode through central Ljubljana on their bicycles — a way of demonstrating chosen so that participants can maintain distancing.

Environmental groups have also joined the protest, voicing fear that the government plans to relax environmental protection rules.

Advertisement

An Alpine nation of 2 million people, Slovenia has declared an end to the new coronavirus epidemic.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Critics have accused right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa of seeking to exploit the crisis for political gain.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system