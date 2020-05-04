Listen Live Sports

Treasury announces record borrowing of $2.99 trillion

May 4, 2020 3:24 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will need to borrow a record $2.99 trillion during the current April-June quarter to cover the cost of various rescue efforts dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury said Monday that the $2.99 trillion it plans to borrow this quarter will far surpass the $530 billion quarterly borrowing it did in the July-September 2008 quarter as it dealt with the 2008 financial crisis.

The extraordinary sum of $2.99 trillion of borrowing in a single quarter dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.

Treasury said the huge sum is needed to fund the nearly $3 trillion the government has approved in various programs to support workers and businesses with direct economic payments, the Paycheck Protection Program and other efforts. In addition, the government needs to borrow to cover the shortfall in revenue that will occur because the Trump administration has delayed the deadline for tax payments this year from April to June.

The Associated Press

