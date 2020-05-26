Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Trump-appointed US attorney in Texas abruptly resigns

May 26, 2020 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — A U.S. attorney in Texas who was appointed by President Donald Trump announced his resignation Tuesday, providing no explanation for his unusually abrupt departure.

Joseph Brown, who has served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas since 2018, will leave office on May 31, according to a statement.

The statement does not give a reason for the 50-year-old lead prosecutor’s departure nor say who will be leading the office in the interim. Brown and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. attorneys are appointed by the president and are subject to Senate confirmation. They can resign or be fired during a change of administration, but some serve under multiple presidents.

Advertisement

Before his appointment, Brown had served for years as district attorney in Grayson County, Texas.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

The statement says he will be “pursuing opportunities in the private and public sectors.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system