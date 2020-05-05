FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rally

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying worldwide on Tuesday as more countries relaxed restrictions on businesses, raising hopes for a recovery from the historic plunge sweeping the global economy.

The S&P 500 was up 1.8% in early afternoon trading following similar gains in Paris, London and Hong Kong.

Crude oil also continued its mini-rally after falling to record lows late last month.

The stock market’s gains were widespread, and smaller stocks were doing better than the rest of the market. That’s a sign of rising expectations for coming economic growth. So is a climb in longer-term Treasury yields.

ECONOMY-SERVICES

US service sector shrinks; first time since Great Recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. service sector shrank for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5. Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction.

It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation mired in the Great Recession.

TRADE GAP

US trade gap rises to $44.4 billion as virus slams commerce

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America’s trade with the world.

The gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad rose 11.6% in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. U.S. exports fell 9.6% to $187.7 billion, and imports fell 6.2% to $232.2 billion.

Total trade — exports plus imports — came in at $419.9 billion in March, down 7.8% from February and 11.4% from March 2019.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 21.3% to $15.5 billion in March as exports rose slightly and imports fell.

The coronavirus and the lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to contain it have hammered the world economy and paralyzed global trade.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUTO PLANTS

Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

DETROIT (AP) — Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said Tuesday that his company plans to start reopening factories on May 18, but that requires an easing of government restrictions. For now, Michigan’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect until May 15.

Detroit automakers will likely be on the same timetable because their workers are represented by the same union.

The United Auto Workers union on Tuesday appeared to be onboard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUMANA

Humana picks up the tab for Medicare Advantage doctor visits

UNDATED (AP) — The health insurer Humana will pick up the tab for millions of customers when they are ready to ease COVID-19 social distancing and return to the doctor’s office.

The insurer said Tuesday that it is waiving deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for all Medicare Advantage customers who visit their primary care doctor or see a behavioral health specialist. The waiver will run through the rest of the year and applies to care inside the health insurer’s network of doctors and therapists.

Humana provides Medicare Advantage plans for more than 4 million people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEXICO-VENTILATORS

Mexico gets 211 ventilators from U.S.

MEXICO CITY (AP) —Mexico has received a shipment of 211 medical ventilators from the United States as part of aid that U.S. President Donald Trump promised his Mexican counterpart.

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says the shipment includes equipment made by Swiss-based Hamilton Medical at prices ranging from $16,000 to $24,000.

Mexican President Andés Manuel López Obrador said last month that Trump had promised aid when he called and asked for help in obtaining 1,000 ventilators and other equipment for intensive care units.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic says it plans to cut 3,150 jobs and end its operation at London’s Gatwick Airport.

The company says the job losses will be across the board and it will reduce the size of its fleet.

Virgin is applying for emergency loans from the British government. The airline says recovery is expected to take up to three years.

BRITAIN-US-TRADE

U.S. and Britain start two weeks of trade talks

LONDON (AP) — After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, British and American negotiators have opened negotiations on a trade agreement that the U.K. government hopes will bring a post-Brexit economic and diplomatic boost.

U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held a video conference call on Tuesday at the start of two weeks of negotiations. They said a trans-Atlantic free trade agreement would “contribute to the long-term health of our economies, which is vitally important as we recover from the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 and now must forge new trade relationships with the bloc and other countries around the world.

ITALY-EARNS-FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler swings to loss as virus hits production, sales

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.84 billion due to a steep decline in car sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian-American carmaker has withdrawn full-year earnings forecasts due to the volatility of the current macro-economic situation provoked the virus, which includes stalled production and shuttered dealerships.

Global shipments fell by over 20% while revenue sank 16%. It only posted a profit in North America, where plants were closed only one week in the quarter.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed it remained committed to full-merger with French carmaker PSA Peugeot, which it aims to complete by early 2021.

