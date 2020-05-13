Listen Live Sports

Virus in New York: Ads to warn about rare pediatric syndrome

May 13, 2020 11:39 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is launching a public service campaign to inform parents about a rare syndrome that is thought to be linked to COVID-19 and has been diagnosed in more than 80 children in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Digital ads alerting parents to the symptoms of the inflammatory condition in children will start Wednesday, de Blasio said, and ads on radio and TV, on bus shelters, and in community newspapers will follow.

“We have to rapidly inform families all over the city,” the mayor said.

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. Three children diagnosed with the syndrome have died in New York state, including one in New York City.

Of the 82 children diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the city, 53 have tested positive either for COVID-19 or for antibodies for the disease, de Blasio said.

