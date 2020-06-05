Listen Live Sports

5 Things to Know for Today

June 3, 2020 6:20 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AMERICA’S STREETS CALMEST IN DAYS Protests over the police killing of George Floyd were largely peaceful compared with the unrest of the past few nights, which included fires and shootings in some cities.

2. IOWA VOTERS OUST STEVE KING The longtime congressman loses in the state’s Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism.

3. ‘IT WAS AN ORCHESTRATED SCENARIO’ Dozens of Sudanese women activists were raped a year ago, when security forces smashed apart a protest camp in the heart of Khartoum.

4. SENATE REPUBLICANS TO GRILL ROSENSTEIN The former deputy attorney general faces questioning on his oversight of the Russia investigation, as election-year efforts to scrutinize the FBI probe accelerate.

5. ZUCKERBERG HOLDS FIRM ON TRUMP POSTS Unlike Twitter, the Facebook CEO isn’t budging over his refusal to take action on inflammatory posts by the U.S. president that spread misinformation.

