5 things to know for today

June 29, 2020 7:17 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NIGHTMARE CORONAVIRUS SCENARIO BECOMING A REALITY The pandemic is beginning to overwhelm poor and war-torn countries ill-equipped to contain the virus as it sweeps through their populations.

2. CHINA TAKING DRACONIAN MEASURES TO CURB UIGHUR MUSLIM POPULATION The government is forcing IUDs, abortions and sterilizations and punishing parents who violate family planning measures, the AP has learned.

3. MILITANTS ATTACK STOCK EXCHANGE IN PAKISTAN At least two security guards and a policeman were killed before all 4 gunman were killed by special forces in Karachi.

4. HOW IMAGES OF POLICE BRUTALITY AFFECT BLACK PEOPLE Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism.

5. MISSISSIPPI TO UPDATE ITS STATE FLAG Spectators cheered after legislators passed a bill that will retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem

