Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

AP journalist punched while walking with police commissioner

June 4, 2020 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Associated Press photographer on assignment was attacked Thursday afternoon by a passerby while the journalist crossed the street with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Matt Rourke was making photos of Outlaw and Kenney in North Philadelphia while the two city officials spent time with community members.

As Kenney, Outlaw and several more police officers and members of the media were crossing Broad Street, a man sucker-punched Rourke in his face.

Outlaw was one of the first people to tend to Rourke as he lay on the street bloodied.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Police took down the man and arrested him. A Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman said he remained in police custody Thursday night. An investigation into possible charges is underway.

Rourke was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard force surpasses Hurricane Katrina response

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system