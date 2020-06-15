Listen Live Sports

Atlanta mayor: Shootings of 3 homeless people appear linked

June 15, 2020 8:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said they are investigating the fatal shootings of three homeless people in Atlanta and that they believe the shootings are connected.

A woman was shot and killed Monday morning near a downtown intersection, news outlets reported.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Capt. D’Andrea Price said the woman was found dead inside a tent. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Witnesses said they heard around five to 10 gunshots, then saw a man leaving the tent while tucking a gun into his backpack, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A witness said he looked inside the tent and saw a “lady full of blood,” according to the newspaper account. Price said the witnesses gave a vague description of the shooter.

On June 1, Timothy Smith, 45, was found shot to death under an overpass where he occasionally slept.

The body of an unidentified man was found fatally shot under an Interstate 20 overpass Friday morning.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said police believe the shootings were connected. She said police are seeking information on a suspect seen wearing a dark ball cap, long sleeve white T-shirt and dark jeans.

