Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Birmingham agencies drop church over pastor’s social media

June 10, 2020 7:49 am
 
2 min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A large Alabama church has lost its leases with the city of Birmingham’s school district amid criticism of social media activity by its senior pastor.

The Birmingham City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate its leases with the Church of the Highlands, which had been holding services inside two high schools, news outlets reported.

And the day before, Birmingham’s Housing Authority voted to end its partnership with the church, which had provided outreach programs and social services in a public housing community.

Senior Pastor Chris Hodges recently apologized after screenshots shared online showed him “liking” posts by Charlie Kirk, the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA. The posts were criticized as being racially insensitive, news outlets reported.

Advertisement

“I can tell you those social media posts that I ‘liked’ do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings or beliefs,” Hodges said in the June 2 statement. “I now realize they were hurtful and divisive, and I sincerely apologize.”

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Some of these posts promoted President Donald Trump, attacked former President Barack Obama, and questioned the idea that white privilege exists.

Kirk tweeted this in response to the backlash: “If you cave to the leftist, activist media mob they will come for you next. Stand up to the mob, have courage, trust in the Lord, and fight for truth!” Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, tweeted that the city officials’ decision to cut ties to the church is “absolutely insane.”

The church had paid the Birmingham school district an average of $12,000 a month to use the two high schools for services, AL.com reported. The school board did not discuss its vote to terminate the leases, which was unanimous, according to multiple news outlets.

The housing authority told news outlets that its board of commissioners “agreed that Pastor Hodges’ views do not reflect those of HABD and its residents; and Hodges’ values are not in line with those of HABD residents.”

In response, Hodges told AL.com, “We want to publicly thank the Birmingham Housing Authority for the opportunity they provided us to serve them over the years. We continue to support their work and encourage others to do the same.”

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers conduct free COVID-19 testing under strict medical protocols