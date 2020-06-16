Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Fire breaks out on Japanese cruise ship docked near Tokyo

June 16, 2020 6:34 am
 
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo on Tuesday, with crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel taking hours to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries. No passengers were aboard.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours, coast guard officials said.

The local coast guard branch said the fire started in a storage area on the top deck of the Asuka II, one of Japan’s largest cruise ships.

Advertisement

The operator NYK Line said 153 crew members were on board for essential duty and helped fight the fire.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April after returning from Singapore, where it had undergone maintenance.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Farragut shifts colors after a successful deployment