Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Census temporarily closes some field offices due to unrest

June 2, 2020 10:34 am
 
1 min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it has temporarily closed offices in several cities as a precaution as cities grapple with unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Census Bureau would not say Monday which offices have been closed. A spokeswoman says in an email that the closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

The Census Bureau is in the middle of the 2020 census, which is attempting to count every resident in the U.S.

Census Bureau offices around the country were closed for a month and a half as field operations were suspended in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The offices only began reopening on a rolling basis in the past several weeks.

Advertisement

The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in funding.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

The Census Bureau on Monday reported reaching its predicted goal for households answering the 2020 census questionnaire on their own — 60.5%. The self-response rate will likely grow higher in the next two months before the next phase of the 2020 head count begins in August. That’s when hundreds of thousands of census-takers start knocking on the doors of homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the census questions.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system