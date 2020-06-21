Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Court denies request for arrest of Armenia opposition leader

June 21, 2020 11:19 am
 
< a min read
      

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A court in Armenia has ruled against the arrest and detention of the leader of the country’s main opposition party, who is facing charges of making election bribes.

Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan was charged last week. Parliament subsequently stripped him of the immunity he held as a member of the legislature, and petitioned for him to be arrested.

The court rejected the request on Sunday.

Prosperous Armenia party holds 25 of the 132 seats in the National Assembly, which is dominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s party.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Veteran earns her college degree at 62