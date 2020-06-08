Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Former Audi boss faces trial in September in diesel scandal

June 8, 2020 10:23 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division, Audi, is set to go on trial at the end of September on fraud charges related to the company’s diesel emissions scandal.

The state court in Munich said Monday that the trial of Rupert Stadler and three others is to open on Sept. 30, news agency dpa reported.

Prosecutors last year charged Stadler and the other suspects with fraud, false certification and criminal advertising, adding another chapter to the Volkswagen diesel scandal that also led to charges in the U.S. and Germany against Volkswagen’s former CEO, Martin Winterkorn.

The other suspects are accused of having developed engines used in Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche models that had software that made the emissions controls work better on the test stand than on the road.

Advertisement

Prosecutors alleged that Stadler knew about the manipulation in Audi and Volkswagen cars and nevertheless kept selling the models.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Stadler, who was Audi’s boss from 2007 to 2018, has denied knowing about or participating in the diesel manipulation.

Volkswagen was caught by U.S. authorities in September, 2015, and has paid billions of dollars in fines and civil settlements.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system