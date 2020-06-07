Listen Live Sports

Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

June 7, 2020 4:12 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former member of the U.S. Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media.

Retired Capt. Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conversation with his wife that was posted on Facebook disparaged admission by the academy of African Americans, Asian Americans and women.

“There are no words that can appropriately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are about the insensitive things we said that were captured on social media,” Bethmann said in the statement. “There is never a time when it is appropriate to use derogatory terms when speaking about our fellow man.”

The comments were made by Bethmann and his wife, Nancy, while they were watching TV news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. The Florida Times-Union reports they were overheard using a slur for African Americans and making other racial comments on the Facebook Live feed.

“These attributed statements do not represent the mission and values of the Alumni Association, the Naval Academy or the U.S. Navy,” Retired Admiral Samuel J. Locklear III said in a statement. “As volunteer leaders in our communities, we must be inspirations and examples for all citizens.”

Locklear, chairman of the academy’s alumni association, said he accepted Bethmann’s resignation as an alumni trustee and asked the chapter in Jacksonville, Florida, to appoint someone else to the position.

Locklear said there about 65,000 members of the Naval Academy alumni association.

