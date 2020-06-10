George Floyd’s death is ‘changing the world,’ a brother says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, says he’s testifying to Congress because he wants his brother’s death to be “more than another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd’s appearance before a House hearing Wednesday comes a day after funeral services for his George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“If his death ends up changing the world for the better. And I think it will. I think it has. Then he died as he lived,” Philonise Floyd says, according to an advance copy of his remarks.

He says he wants to make sure that his brother is “more than another face on a t-shirt. More than another name on a list that won’t stop growing.”

“I’m tired. I’m tired of the pain I’m feeling now and I’m tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason,” Floyd said. “I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired.”

Floyd says, “The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gaveled in the session as Democrats review the Justice in Policing Act, a far-ranging package of proposals amid a national debate on policing and racial inequity in the United States.

Lawmakers will also hear testimony from civil rights and law enforcement leaders at the congressional hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability after the Minnesota man’s death in police custody and the worldwide protests that followed.

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

