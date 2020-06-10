Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

June 10, 2020 12:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The motive was not known.

The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area of the city of Paso Robles, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. People in the area were urged to shelter in place.

The gunman fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:45 a.m., he said. Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes but details were unclear, Cipolla said.

The wounded deputy was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Cipolla said.

Advertisement

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted that shooting stopped by 4 a.m. Paso Robles is in California’s central coast wine region about 175 miles (280 kilometers) s northwest of Los Angeles.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

The shooting follows two recent deadly shootings targeting officers in California.

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 348, was killed and another deputy was injured Saturday in the community of Ben Lomond in an attack allegedly carried out by an Air Force sergeant armed with homemade bombs, an AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was intent on killing officers.

Carrillo was wounded at some point and was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The FBI is investigating whether Carrillo, 32, has links to the killing of a federal security officer who was shot outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest against police mistreatment of black people on May 29.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers conduct free COVID-19 testing under strict medical protocols