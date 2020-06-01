Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

June 1, 2020 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday after shaking off a wobbly start.

Banks, companies that depend on consumer spending and communications companies accounted for a big slice of the modest gains. Health care was the only sector to fall. Bond yields were mostly higher.

The S&P 500 is coming off its second month of solid gains. Investors are balancing cautious optimism about the reopening of businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic against worries that the civil unrest across the U.S. over police brutality could disrupt the economic recovery.

On Monday:

Advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 11.42 points, or 0.4%, to 3,055.73.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.91 points, or 0.4%, to 25,475.02.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 62.18 points, or 0.7%, to 9,552.05.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.34 points, or 0.8%, to 1,405.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 175.05 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is down 3,063.42 points, or 10.7%.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Nasdaq is up 579.44 points, or 6.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 263.10 points, or 15.8%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. David Royer heroically subdued active bridge shooter

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system