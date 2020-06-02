Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

In Israel, protesters demonstrate against Floyd killing

June 2, 2020 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Over 200 demonstrators protested outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to decry the killing of George Floyd.

The protesters held signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter” and “If you aren’t livid, you’re not listening.” Some carried placards with Floyd’s name written.

Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But members of Floyd’s family and many others are calling for more serious charges, as well as charges against the three other officers who were there.

Advertisement

The killing sparked a wave of violent protests that have rocked the U.S. for a week.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system