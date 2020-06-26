Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

IS militant jailed in UK for inciting violence in Germany

June 26, 2020 6:44 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — An Islamic State militant who encouraged mass murder in Germany has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison in Britain.

Fatah Abdullah, 35, had been charged under Britain’s terrorism laws with encouraging another person to plow a car into crowds, attack people with a meat cleaver and detonate bombs, “with the aim of killing and/or causing serious injury.”

The incitement took place between April 9 and Dec. 11, 2018.

Abdullah, who was born in Iran but was living in the northern English city of Newcastle after receiving asylum, was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty in March to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command