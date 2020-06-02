Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Kansas to ask Supreme Court to save voter citizenship law

June 2, 2020 1:17 pm
 
1 min read
      

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to require new voters to provide papers documenting their citizenship when registering.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that he will appeal a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in April that said the state could not enforce a proof-of-citizenship law. An appeals-court panel said the law violated the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal legal protection as well as a federal voter registration law.

The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a hard-right conservative, as a way to combat voter fraud. But both the appeals court and a federal judge in Kansas concluded that Kobach could show only a small potential for fraud that didn’t justify such restrictions on voting rights.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the law at Kobach’s urging in 2011 and it took effect in 2013.

Advertisement

Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday that as long as the law remains formally on the books it deserves “a full and robust legal defense.”

“Voting is only for citizens, and this Kansas law is designed to confirm the citizenship of those registering to vote,” Schmidt said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system