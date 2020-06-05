Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Macron makes new call for Iran to release detained academic

June 5, 2020 6:22 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has made a fresh call for Iran to immediately release a French-Iranian researcher.

In a tweet marking the one-year anniversary of Fariba Adelkhah’s arrest Friday, Macron said “it is unacceptable that she is still in prison.”

Adelkhah was sentenced in May to six years imprisonment on charges relating to security.

In March, a prisoner exchange was carried out between Iran and France, swapping researcher Roland Marchal for engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad. But there has been little indication that Adelkhah will similarly be released.

Advertisement

Iranian officials said initially last year that Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who often traveled to Iran for research on post-revolutionary Iranian society, had been arrested on espionage charges.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard force surpasses Hurricane Katrina response

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system