All-clear after package found near Wisconsin GOP office

June 23, 2020 3:47 pm
 
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Police in western Wisconsin gave the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery Tuesday of a suspicious package outside a local Republican Party campaign office.

Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.

Just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package “clear” and said there was no longer a threat, KSTP-TV reported.

Hudson officials placed trucks full of dirt in front of the GOP headquarters, and a bomb squad has been dispatched from Wausau, Wisconsin, Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said.

No one was in the office when the package was discovered, Willems said.

A safety perimeter was set up and a strip mall was evacuated.

Hudson is a town of about 14,000 located 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.

