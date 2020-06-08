Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico’s government news agency Notimex shut down by strike

June 8, 2020 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government-funded news agency, Notimex, says it will shut down temporarily starting Tuesday until an agreement can be reached with striking workers.

The unionized workers went on strike earlier this year, arguing some members had been unfairly fired or harassed by management appointed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The strike started in February, but it took two months for the agency to agree to obey a court ruling that ordered it to close. Notimex’s governing board said Monday it would move quickly to start talks.

A heated debate has gone on for months about the agency’s values and independence.

Advertisement

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award