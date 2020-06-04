Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Missouri National Guard sending 300 troops to D.C.

June 4, 2020 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of the Missouri National Guard said 300 troops on Thursday will head to Washington, D.C. to help local law enforcement with civil unrest.

Adjutant General Levon Cumpton said the District of Columbia National Guard requested Missouri’s help and will pay any related expenses.

Protests in the nation’s capital have been violent at times. The protests are in response to the death in Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

So far, Indiana has sent about 300 National Guard troops to D.C., Tennessee has sent about 1,000 and South Carolina has sent more than 400.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard force surpasses Hurricane Katrina response

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system