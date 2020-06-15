Listen Live Sports

Montgomery County to move into Phase 2 on Friday

June 15, 2020 6:40 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction is moving into Phase 2 of reopening from the coronavirus on Friday.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Monday that the county will officially enter Phase 2 on Friday at 5 p.m. Most of Maryland entered Phase 2 last week; Prince George’s County, which borders Montgomery, began Phase 2 on Monday.

The looser restrictions allow limited indoor dining and retail, and raise the limit on private gatherings to 50 people. Car washes and swimming pools will also be allowed to open. Libraries, senior centers and theaters will remain closed.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which border the District of Columbia, have had a disproportionate share of the state’s coronavirus cases.

The Associated Press

