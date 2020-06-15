Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Obama to hold joint fundraiser for Biden next week

June 15, 2020 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting some help from his “former boss,” Barack Obama, as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic Party ahead of the November election.

The former president and Biden will appear together next Tuesday for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter. It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.

Biden’s tweet linked to a campaign fundraising page and to a form for those who want to ask a question of the two Democrats.

The announcement Monday came hours after Biden said that his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $81 million in May — his strongest-ever fundraising haul.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s campaign has yet to release its fundraising total for the month.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army medical providers get cheers from hospital staff during farewell ceremony