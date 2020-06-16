Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan briefly detains 2 Indian Embassy employees

June 16, 2020 3:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police briefly detained two employees of the Indian Embassy in the capital Islamabad after their car hit and injured a pedestrian the previous day, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The two men tried to flee but passersby who witnessed the incident stopped them and informed police, who rushed to the scene and took the two men into custody, Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

Earlier, Islamabad police said the two employees of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan did not have diplomatic status, which would protect them from arrest and prosecution. The two, both Indian nationals, were released Monday.

On Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that it summoned a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi to lodge a protest against the “abduction and torture” of the two men by Pakistani security agencies. It said the two men were “kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours.”

Advertisement

India said the two men were “video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges.” It asked Pakistan to adhere to diplomatic norms.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Farooqui rejected the Indian allegations, calling the statement irresponsible. She said the two Indian embassy employees were involved in a “hit-and-run” incident and in possession of fake currency.

Farooqui identified the two men as Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul and said they were speeding when they hit the pedestrian. The injured pedestrian was still in an Islamabad hospital Tuesday.

She said the two men were handed over to an Indian diplomat after confirming their identities.

Pakistan and neighboring India routinely expel each other’s diplomats on spying charges. Earlier in June, India expelled two Pakistani Embassy officials after detaining them on spying charges.

___

Sharma reported from New Delhi, India.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution