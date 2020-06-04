Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Puerto Rico: Delayed reports lead to 355 new COVID-19 cases

June 4, 2020 10:48 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico on Thursday reported 485 new cases of the coronavirus, but officials say 355 of those correspond to April and early May and had not been shared with the government until now.

The announcement drew criticism from many who say the government lifted a two-month lockdown without taking into account those cases.

The island’s Health Department said samples involving the cases in question were taken from March 31 to May 16 and were identified by health officials and laboratories. It was not immediately clear why the 355 cases were not identified earlier.

The U.S. territory has reported a total of more than 4,500 COVID-19 cases and at least 140 deaths.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Guam mission ready

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system