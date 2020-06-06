Listen Live Sports

Reports: Dozens detained at Kazakhstan opposition protests

June 6, 2020 2:47 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Kazakhstan have detained demonstrators at a series of protests around the country.

News reports said dozens of protesters were seized at actions that took place Saturday in the capital of Nur-Sultan and other cities that included Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda and Aktobe.

Authorities didn’t provide immediate numbers or details.

The protesters’ demands included the freeing of political prisoners, a ban on selling land to foreigners and removing the designation of opposition movement Democratic Choice as an extremist organization.

Kazakhstan is a former Soviet republic in Central Asia. A state of the emergency declared over the coronavirus expired there last month, but human rights activists say the government used the pandemic to stifle dissent.

