Sheriff’s office: 6 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kansas

June 19, 2020 12:52 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. 40 southwest of Lawrence, on a stretch of road also know as the Kansas 10 bypass. Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.

The Fusion was completely burned and six people inside died, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said in an email. The driver of the other partially burned vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how the collision happened.

This story has been corrected to show the crash happened southwest of Lawrence, not north of the city.

