Texas man gets prison for ramming truck into base’s gate

June 11, 2020 9:52 am
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A man who intentionally rammed a stolen pickup truck into the gates of a naval air station in Texas, prompting a lockdown last year, has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Brian Dale Robinson pleaded guilty in November to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, prosecutors said.

Robinson, of Beeville, Texas, told authorities that he was suicidal, authorities said. Prosecutors said Robinson had a gun when he was arrested in October at the base but he dropped it, and no one was hurt.

Last month, a gunman opened fire at the Corpus Christi station, wounding a sailor before the gunman was fatally shot by security personnel. The FBI has said that shooting was terrorism-related but few details have been released.

