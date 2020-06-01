Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Turkish police break up protest commemorating slain activist

June 1, 2020 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police on Monday dispersed a demonstration by a group wanting to commemorate an activist who was killed during nationwide anti-government protests seven years ago, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. At least 21 people were detained.

The group gathered near a park in central Ankara where 26-year-old Ethem Sarisuluk was injured in the head by a gunshot on June 1, 2013. He died in hospital 14 days later. A police officer was later convicted over his death.

Millions of people across Turkey took to the streets to denounce President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian leadership in May and June 2013. The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to redevelop Gezi Park, adjacent to Istanbul’s main Taksim square.

Sarisuluk was among a dozen protesters who were killed. Thousands of others were injured.

Advertisement

Erdogan has described the protests as a “coup” attempt against his government.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

Anadolu Agency said authorities declared the demonstration to be illegal. Officers broke up the demonstration after the group failed to heed calls to disperse, the agency reported.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. David Royer heroically subdued active bridge shooter

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system