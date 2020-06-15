Listen Live Sports

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice and family are recovering from COVID-19

June 15, 2020 5:08 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation has contracted COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice announced Monday in a Facebook post that he, his wife and his son were recovering from the disease.

“I was lucky, and it was not bad for me,” Rice wrote. “I had a low fever and a mild cough. It was gone by Thursday. I never stopped eating or drinking or working or moving.”

Rice wrote that he had lost his senses of taste and smell, adding that he could not taste bacon.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, wished Rice and his family a speedy recovery on Twitter.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in South Carolina. As of Monday afternoon, the state reported 582 new cases and 2 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,378 and the total number of deaths to 602.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

