Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

US officials visit Puerto Rico, oversee hurricane prep

June 15, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal officials on Monday praised Puerto Rico’s hurricane preparedness and pledged additional help as they reviewed disaster recovery efforts during the start of a weeklong visit to the U.S. territory.

Rear Admiral Peter Brown, the island’s federal reconstruction coordinator, said the island is better prepared this hurricane season than the time before Hurricane Maria struck as a Category 4 storm, killing an estimated 2,975 people in its aftermath and causing more than an estimated $100 billion in damage.

He said much progress has been made to prepare for what is forecast to be an unusually active hurricane season despite recent setbacks including a series of strong earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said more than 300 shelters are available and capable of housing some 42,000 people with social distancing measures. She added that the government also has more than 10,000 cots, hundreds of generators and more than 6,000 meals available, three times that before Maria struck.

Advertisement

Brown is expected to tour the island along with officials from agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB