US Senate candidate Kobach reports 4 guns stolen from truck

June 15, 2020 10:02 am
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reported that he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck that was parked at a Wichita hotel.

Officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage, Wichita police said. Investigators believe someone broke into Kobach’s pickup overnight and took a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun.

A spokeswoman for the Republican’s campaign said he was in Wichita for a campaign event and had the long guns with him for a scheduled shooting event.

Campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said Kobach also “always has at least one firearm with him for personal protection.”

The Associated Press

