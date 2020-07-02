Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

2 arrested for attacking senator during Wisconsin protests

July 28, 2020 9:11 am
 
< a min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women have been arrested for attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol last month.

The women, ages 26 and 33, turned themselves in Monday and were taken to the Dane County Jail, Madison police said.

Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten after taking cell phone video of protesters the night of June 23. His phone and glasses were taken and later returned.

Violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

Advertisement

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the two Madison women were being held on tentative charges of substantial battery and robbery with use of force, the State Journal reported.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma