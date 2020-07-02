Listen Live Sports

2 explosive devices disarmed at a market in Kyiv, mayor says

July 21, 2020 9:31 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosive devices were disarmed at a Kyiv market on Tuesday following an anonymous tip to the police, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor said.

Local police received a call Tuesday saying bombs were planted under two mobile kiosks at the site in northern Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko said on his Facebook page.

“Law enforcement officers and bomb specialists verified the information and found the dangerous objects. People were immediately evacuated. The perimeter around the kiosks was sealed by law enforcement and rescuers,” Klitschko said, adding that the devices, placed between a car and the mobile kiosks, were disarmed.

Police in Kyiv said they were also checking information about possible explosives planted on a square near the Minska metro station, which is in close proximity to the market.

Earlier on Tuesday an armed man seized a long-distance bus and took about 10 people hostage in the city of Lutsk 250 miles west of Kyiv, prompting an hours-long standoff with the police.

The Associated Press

